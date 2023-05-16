VINELAND — Police are looking for a teenage girl who hasn't been seen in nearly two weeks.
Michelle Munoz-Mendez, 15, was last seen in Vineland on or about May 5 after she walked away from her home, police said Tuesday in a news release.
She was last seen wearing dark clothing, black-rimmed glasses and piercings in both her ears and nose, police said. She has hazel eyes and brown hair, is about 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Anyone with information can call police at 856-696-1212.
