Vineland police seek missing 14-year-old girl

VINELAND — Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday.
Michelle Munoz is 4-foot-9 and 115 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair, according to a description provided by police. She was last seen wearing a red tank top, black shorts, red sneakers and brown glasses.
Anyone with information can call police at 856-696-1212 or 911.
