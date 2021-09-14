Vineland Police Department forms new unit to combat street crime

VINELAND — The city's police department has formed a new street crimes unit with a focus on investigating crimes while working with community members, officials said Tuesday.
The new unit, which is comprised of four officers under the guide of Capt. Steven Triantos, will be deployed to known areas of criminal activities based on citizen requests, Police Chief Pedro Casiano said in a statement.
"(The unit) will have the flexibility to address neighborhood-level and area-specific problems utilizing intelligence-based policing, public tips, and other sources,” Casiano said. “The department looks at the numbers of how many calls we get, how many calls we respond to, and what those types of calls are. The community often-times looks at things differently on a more granular level. For example, how incidents of crime are affecting me, my family, my business, or my neighborhood.”
Mayor Anthony Fanucci said the unit is not a response to an uptick in crime but rather a measure taken to prevent crime from happening in the future.
“The SCU is not a response to any specific increase in crime in the city, it is a proactive step the department is taking to ensure our neighborhoods stay safe," Fanucci said. "The quality of life in our community is a critical component of our efforts to attract and retain jobs, businesses, individuals, and families.”
Fanucci said a part of the unit's success will be help from the community.
“We also depend on community members to do their part to help reduce crime by being active in their neighborhoods and neighborhood associations, and to report suspicious activity," Fanucci said. "Although Vineland is recognized as a safe city, there is still work that needs to be done. I know we don’t have an easy answer, nor a simple solution. But by implementing proactive public safety strategies and doing what’s right for our city, we will continue to move in the right direction.”
