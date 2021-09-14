Vineland Police Department forms new unit to combat street crime

VINELAND — The city's police department has formed a new street crimes unit with a focus on investigating crimes while working with community members, officials said Tuesday.

The new unit, which is comprised of four officers under the guide of Capt. Steven Triantos, will be deployed to known areas of criminal activities based on citizen requests, Police Chief Pedro Casiano said in a statement.

"(The unit) will have the flexibility to address neighborhood-level and area-specific problems utilizing intelligence-based policing, public tips, and other sources,” Casiano said. “The department looks at the numbers of how many calls we get, how many calls we respond to, and what those types of calls are. The community often-times looks at things differently on a more granular level. For example, how incidents of crime are affecting me, my family, my business, or my neighborhood.”

Mayor Anthony Fanucci said the unit is not a response to an uptick in crime but rather a measure taken to prevent crime from happening in the future.