Vineland Police and HERO Campaign Partner to Prevent Drunk Driving

The Vineland police department, in partnership with the HERO Campaign, is promoting safe and sober designated drivers through patrol cars illustrated with an anti-drunken driving message.

The John R. Elliot HERO campaign is named in memory of U.S. Navy Ensign John Elliot of Egg Harbor Township, who was killed in a collision with a drunk driver near Woodstown in July 2000, two months after graduating from the United States Naval Academy.

The HERO Campaign has helped to reduce alcohol-related fatalities and incidents, including a 35 percent reduction in DUI fatalities in New Jersey. The department unveiled their new HERO Patrol cars, which will be a “rolling billboard” for the Campaign.

“Be a HERO. Be a Designated driver” reads the bright blue and yellow campaign logo which will be highly visible in the community as officers drive it. Vineland’s HERO cruiser honors the memory of Police Sergeant Baron McCoy, who died in 2015 and Mark R. McGinley, Who died in the terrorist attack of the twin towers on September 11, 2001.

Originally from Vienne, Virginia, Mark's parents, William and Patricia McGinly, donated the HERO wrap for the Police cruisers and are close friends of Bill and Muriel Elliot, founders of the hero campaign.

“The more we can engage the community by encouraging safe driving the more lives we will save and injuries we will prevent” said Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci “Thank you to the McGinly family for sponsoring the beautiful wrap”