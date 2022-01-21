Vineland partially withholding payments from the ACUA due to late service

The tight labor market and a surge in coronavirus infections have left Vineland and the Atlantic County Utility Authority in a messy situation.

Vineland is partially withholding payments from the ACUA owing to the authority’s failure to provide timely waste collection services.

ACUA President Rick Dovey told The Press of Atlantic City that the city withheld part of its payments in October 2021 and has been making only partial payments to the ACUA ever since.

Dovey said no other municipality has withheld payments.

The ACUA is encountering similar struggles picking up trash, recycling and yard waste in every municipality in its service area, Dovey said. He attributed the failures in ACUA service to an historically tight labor market, particularly as it pertains to drivers with commercial driver’s licenses. He said that on a given day, the authority has as many as 35% of its collection routes uncovered due to a shortage of workers to assign to them.

“The service of the ACUA has been impeccable up until now,” Dovey said. “This hurts.”