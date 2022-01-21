Vineland partially withholding payments from the ACUA due to late service

The tight labor market and a surge in coronavirus infections have left Vineland and the Atlantic County Utility Authority in a messy situation.
Vineland is partially withholding payments from the ACUA owing to the authority’s failure to provide timely waste collection services.
ACUA President Rick Dovey told The Press of Atlantic City that the city withheld part of its payments in October 2021 and has been making only partial payments to the ACUA ever since.
Dovey said no other municipality has withheld payments.
The ACUA is encountering similar struggles picking up trash, recycling and yard waste in every municipality in its service area, Dovey said. He attributed the failures in ACUA service to an historically tight labor market, particularly as it pertains to drivers with commercial driver’s licenses. He said that on a given day, the authority has as many as 35% of its collection routes uncovered due to a shortage of workers to assign to them.
“The service of the ACUA has been impeccable up until now,” Dovey said. “This hurts.”
The ACUA, in addition to servicing many municipalities in its namesake Atlantic County, has a contract to collect trash and recycling in several Cumberland County municipalities, including Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland. The ACUA is in its fourth year of a five-year contract it has with Vineland. He said that the authority cannot provide the level of service prescribed in the city’s contract with the ACUA.
Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci and the city’s legal counsel have not yet responded to requests for comment.
The labor shortage has ostensibly affected businesses, and especially trash-collection agencies, across the country, with Dovey pointing to a report from The Associated Press about nationwide failures in trash collection.
The problem only stands to worsen, with stricter federal regulations around the granting of CDLs set to take effect in February.
“Every trash hauling company or operation, public or private, is facing this, large or small,” Dovey said. “It’s a serious issue everywhere.”
Exacerbating the staffing struggles for the ACUA, Dovey said, are surges in COVID-19 cases driven by more contagious variants of the coronavirus.
He said that on any given day, as much as a quarter of ACUA staff will be out sick with COVID-19 or due to coronavirus isolation and quarantine requirements.
“The impact of the pandemic is unprecedented,” Dovey said. “We have been collecting recycling and trash for over 30 years, we have never had these kinds of issues before.”
The current surge in COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant had made the labor shortage especially difficult for the ACUA to navigate.
“This latest surge, since Christmas, has really affected everything,” Dovey added. “It’s worse now than it has been since the pandemic started.”
Dovey said that the ACUA currently has tiers of priorities when approach waste collection. Its highest priority is trash collection, and its second and third ranked responsibilities are residential recycling collection and commercial recycling, respectively. Its least prioritized responsibility is yard waste.
The authority has tried to respond to its staffing problems. It raised starting wages twice in the last 18 months and has partnered with local vocational and technical schools in Atlantic and Cumberland Counties. The ACUA has also done an advertising blitz for job openings on social media and in newspapers, including The Press of Atlantic City.
Despite these efforts, Dovey said the ACUA has had to lower standards of employment. The authority, for example, has had to hire back former ACUA workers who had been fired due to minor issues such as tardiness and absences.
“Our standards are much lower than they were before, because they have to be,” Dovey said. “That’s just the reality.”
The ACUA maintains that the continued withholding of payments would be “unacceptable,” according to Dovey.
“I’m telling you that they have not paid us in full for four months, that’s an issue,” Dovey said. “We don’t agree (on Vineland’s decision to partially withhold payments) and we hope there’s a way to settle it between two government entities.”
