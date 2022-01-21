Vineland partially withholding payments from ACUA due to late service

Dovey said the ACUA has tiers of priorities when approaching waste collection. Its highest priority is trash collection, and its second and third responsibilities are residential recycling collection and commercial recycling, respectively. At the bottom of the pile is yard waste.

The authority has tried to respond to its staffing problems. It raised starting wages twice in the past 18 months and has partnered with local vocational and technical schools in Atlantic and Cumberland counties. The ACUA also has done an advertising blitz for job openings on social media and in newspapers, including The Press of Atlantic City.

Despite these efforts, Dovey said, the ACUA has had to lower standards of employment. The authority, for example, has had to hire back former ACUA workers who had been fired due to minor issues such as tardiness and absences.

“Our standards are much lower than they were before, because they have to be,” Dovey said. “That’s just the reality.”

The ACUA maintains that the continued withholding of payments would be “unacceptable,” according to Dovey.