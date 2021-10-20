Vineland park part of Green Acres Program's $100 million improvement project

Gov. Phil Murphy, state Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette and state Sen. Brian Stack, D-Union, announced Wednesday a proposed investment of over $100 million in urban parks, playground, open spaces and other local park improvement projects.

The proposal will go toward several projects through the Green Acres Program throughout the state, including one in Cumberland County.

The Joseph E. Romano Sports Complex, off Main Road in Vineland, will use its grant to develop an inclusive playground and sensory garden, exercise circuit stations around the existing running/walking track, and construct restrooms. The park is home to several playing fields, including a baseball diamond and a football field.

New Jersey has more than 20% of its land dedicated to parks and wildlife, more than any other state in the continental U.S., the news release stated.

"From our incredible Green Acres investments in local parks, to our historic investments in the restoration of natural resources throughout the state, including at Liberty State Park, our Administration has put its money where its heart is," LaTourette said in the news release.