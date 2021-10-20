 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland park part of Green Acres Program's $100 million improvement project
0 comments

Vineland park part of Green Acres Program's $100 million improvement project

{{featured_button_text}}
romano1021-PAC0020714168

Joseph E. Romano Sports Complex, seen in 2010, will receive money from a new $100 million grant from the Green Acres Program to develop an inclusive playground and sensory garden, exercise circuit stations around the existing running/walking track, and construct restrooms.

 Press archives

Gov. Phil Murphy, state Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette and state Sen. Brian Stack, D-Union, announced Wednesday a proposed investment of over $100 million in urban parks, playground, open spaces and other local park improvement projects.

The proposal will go toward several projects through the Green Acres Program throughout the state, including one in Cumberland County.

The Joseph E. Romano Sports Complex, off Main Road in Vineland, will use its grant to develop an inclusive playground and sensory garden, exercise circuit stations around the existing running/walking track, and construct restrooms. The park is home to several playing fields, including a baseball diamond and a football field.

New Jersey has more than 20% of its land dedicated to parks and wildlife, more than any other state in the continental U.S., the news release stated.

"From our incredible Green Acres investments in local parks, to our historic investments in the restoration of natural resources throughout the state, including at Liberty State Park, our Administration has put its money where its heart is," LaTourette said in the news release.

Applicants were encouraged to develop projects that anticipate and address climate change impacts, advance long-term resilience goals, provide equitable and meaningful public access and maximize social, environmental and health benefits, the release stated.

It wasn't clear how much of the $100 million will go toward Vineland's project.

For a complete list of projects proposed for funding, visit nj.gov.dep/greenacres.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News