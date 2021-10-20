Vineland park could receive part of $100 million in Green Acres funds

Vineland's Joseph E. Romano Sports Complex would receive an inclusive playground and sensory garden, exercise stations and new restrooms as part of more than $100 million in open space funding.
Gov. Phil Murphy, state Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette and state Sen. Brian Stack, D-Union, announced Wednesday the proposed investment in urban parks, playgrounds, open spaces and other improvement projects through the state Green Acres program.
The proposal is pending final approval by the Garden State Preservation Trust, according to a news release from the Governor's Office. The trust would then forward its final recommendations to the Legislature for funding approval.
“The proposed projects will provide equitable and meaningful access to urban parks, help address the impacts of climate change, and advance our long-term resilience goals," Murphy said.
Applicants were encouraged to develop projects that anticipate and address climate change, advance long-term resilience goals, provide equitable and meaningful public access and maximize social, environmental and health benefits, the release states.
It wasn't clear how much of the $100 million would go toward Vineland's project. The state breaks down allocations as follows:
• $42.2 million in grants and loans for 49 park development projects in urban, suburban and rural communities
• $35.8 million in grants and loans for 57 county and municipal land acquisition projects
• $8.8 million for acquisition projects by 14 nonprofits
• $4.9 million for park development projects by 11 nonprofits
• $2.3 million for 10 local stewardship projects
• $901,000 for six nonprofit stewardship projects
• $54.5 million for improvements to state parks, forests and wildlife management areas
• $38.4 million for the state to acquire and preserve open space
• $6 million in the FY21 and FY22 budgets for land acquisition, park development, and historic preservation projects in overburdened communities, through a new Urban Parks initiative to promote environmental equity
• $4.6 million for the Blue Acres Buyout Program to purchase flood-prone properties
For a complete list of projects proposed for funding, visit nj.gov.dep/greenacres.
