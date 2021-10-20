Vineland park could receive part of $100 million in Green Acres funds

Vineland's Joseph E. Romano Sports Complex would receive an inclusive playground and sensory garden, exercise stations and new restrooms as part of more than $100 million in open space funding.

Gov. Phil Murphy, state Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette and state Sen. Brian Stack, D-Union, announced Wednesday the proposed investment in urban parks, playgrounds, open spaces and other improvement projects through the state Green Acres program.

The proposal is pending final approval by the Garden State Preservation Trust, according to a news release from the Governor's Office. The trust would then forward its final recommendations to the Legislature for funding approval.

“The proposed projects will provide equitable and meaningful access to urban parks, help address the impacts of climate change, and advance our long-term resilience goals," Murphy said.

Applicants were encouraged to develop projects that anticipate and address climate change, advance long-term resilience goals, provide equitable and meaningful public access and maximize social, environmental and health benefits, the release states.

It wasn't clear how much of the $100 million would go toward Vineland's project. The state breaks down allocations as follows:

