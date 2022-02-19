Vineland Municipal Utilities launches new customer service app

VINELAND — Vineland Municipal Utilities announced Friday the launch of a new app, MyVMU, which will allow customers to report electrical outages, view their usage and make payments.

Customers can download the MyVMU app from the Apple and Google Play stores, or access its features on the VMU website.

“MyVMU is another tool in our ongoing efforts to improve customer service for both storm outage reporting and account management,” VMU Director John Lillie said in a news release. “There is no doubt customers like the convenience offered by mobile apps, and this will allow them to communicate with the VMU or get information when they want it from wherever they are.”

MyVMU "provides an innovative and personalized customer experience while also ensuring secure mobile account management," said Lillie.

“I'm excited to see the MyVMU app come online as it will further enhance digital resources available for Vineland residents,” said Mayor Anthony Fanucci. “We are working hard to be the community that families and businesses want to call home, and we are proud that this new app will give our residents one more way to interact with city government at their convenience.”

For questions about MyVMU, call the Municipal Utilities Customer Service office at 856-794-4021.

