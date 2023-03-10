Vineland Municipal Utilities officials are warning people about a false, door-to-door gimmick seeking to get residents to sign up for free solar panel installation.

Residents of the East Vineland section of Buena Vista Township have reported to VMU that they've been approached by a representative of "Invincible City Developments" offering them solar-energy systems at no cost, VMU officials said Friday in a news release.

The company representative has falsely claimed VMU is adding a monthly surcharge to billing, intending to use the money to bolster solar energy infrastructure in the city, VMU said.

“We have no connection with this company, and their surcharge claims are completely false,” VMU Director John Lillie said in a statement.

VMU is the only municipally owned electricity generation utility in New Jersey, according to its website.

The Invincible City Developments representative told residents workers would be in the area to register customers for solar panel installation that would most likely be free, citing the surcharge to cover the cost, VMU officials said.

"They are not a registered door-to-door vendor with the city, which requires fingerprinting and a background check," Lillie said.

The company is based in Cherry Hill and has offices listed on Haddonfield Road.

Attempts to reach a company representative for comment were unsuccessful Friday.

Lillie said police have been made aware of the trend and have repeatedly called the company, leaving several messages urging it to stop the unwarranted solicitations.

"Con artists are always coming up with new ways to try and scam the public,” Lillie said.

VMU said they do not come to customers' homes without an appointment and don't use third-party entities to do work. Customers are also contacted by VMU through the mail, Lillie said.

Officials urged residents to call police at 856-691-4111 or notify VMU if they find themselves in a similar situation. Officials also asked that callers note as much information as possible about their solicitors, including a vehicle description.

"The more information you can provide, the better chance we have of apprehending and punishing the individuals responsible," officials said.