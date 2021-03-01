Vineland Motor Vehicle Licensing Center closed until March 15 due to COVID-19

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission's Vineland licensing center is closed for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the commission said Monday.

Licensing centers in Newark, Salem and Lodi also were closed due to employees testing positive for COVID-19, the commission said in a news release.

The Vineland centers will be closed until March 15, the commission said. The employee who tested positive there was last in the agency Saturday.

Nearly 30 MVC services and transactions are available to customers at njmvc.gov, the commission said. This includes most standard license and registration renewals and replacements.

More than 80% of standard license renewals and nearly all vehicle registration renewals can now be completed without an in-person MVC visit, the commission said.

Nearly all in-person transactions at MVC Vehicle and Licensing Centers require an appointment scheduled at njmvc.gov, the commission said.

Appointments are scheduled up to 60 days in advance and are widely available for nearly all transactions, the commission said. The MVC has added more appointments over the past month and more than doubled daily appointments for license and registration renewals.

