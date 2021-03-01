Vineland Motor Vehicle Licensing Center closed until March 15 due to COVID-19

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission's Vineland licensing center is closed for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the commission said Monday.
Licensing centers in Newark, Salem and Lodi also were closed due to employees testing positive for COVID-19, the commission said in a news release.
The Vineland centers will be closed until March 15, the commission said. The employee who tested positive there was last in the agency Saturday.
Nearly 30 MVC services and transactions are available to customers at
njmvc.gov, the commission said. This includes most standard license and registration renewals and replacements.
TRENTON — Two local Motor Vehicle Commission offices are closed after an employee at each te…
More than 80% of standard license renewals and nearly all vehicle registration renewals can now be completed without an in-person MVC visit, the commission said.
Nearly all in-person transactions at MVC Vehicle and Licensing Centers require an appointment scheduled at
njmvc.gov, the commission said.
Appointments are scheduled up to 60 days in advance and are widely available for nearly all transactions, the commission said. The MVC has added more appointments over the past month and more than doubled daily appointments for license and registration renewals.
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
Mia Torres, 6, of Vineland, tries out her new bike Friday during the second annual Jaws Bike Drive at the Vineland YMCA.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
Amir Johnson, 7, of Millville, checks out his new bike.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6. Dec. 6, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
Amir Johnson, 7, Millville , poses with his new bike. The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6. Dec. 6, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6. Dec. 6, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
Former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski helps Noah Torres, 5, of Vineland, onto his new bike Friday during the second annual Jaws Bike Drive at the YMCA in Vineland. More than 100 volunteers and staff assembled 200 bikes to be given out to local children.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202 vjackson@pressofac.com
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.