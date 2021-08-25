Vineland men receive additional charges for 2020 fatal shooting

Two Vineland men have received additional charges for their involvement in a 2020 fatal shooting of a Maryland man, according to court documents.

Wayne Broughton, 30, and Palmer Sharay, 24, have been charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated assault. Broughton received an additional charge of tampering.

The pair were indicted by a Cumberland County grand jury on Aug. 18.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of May 24, 2020 when investigators with the Vineland Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office arrived at Chestnut Avenue and South West Boulevard in Vineland for a report of a single-car crash, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement last year.

Officers found victim Travis Douglas, 31, of Randallstown, Md., at the scene and determined he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Douglas died despite first responders’ efforts to revive him.

Douglas was traveling on Chestnut when a second vehicle pulled up alongside his car and fired multiple rounds into the driver’s side of the vehicle, Webb-McRae said.