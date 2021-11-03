Vineland man still missing since August

VINELAND — Police continue to look for a missing person last seen in August.
Hector Harris, 42, is described as a 5-foot-5, 141-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen Aug. 17 wearing a gray T-shirt, camouflaged shorts and red/gray Nike sneakers. He was in possession of a black backpack at the time he went missing.
If he is seen, call Vineland police dispatch at 856-696-1212.
— John Russo
