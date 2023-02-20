UPDATE: Vineland police said later Monday that Sapello has been found.
VINELAND — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing city man.
Peter Sapello II, 62, was last seen by his family on Wednesday, police said in a news release.
Sapello last spoke to his family on Sunday but did not provide information about his whereabouts, police said.
Sapello is described as being about 6 feet tall, weighing about 220 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He also may be driving a blue 2020 blue Mazda 3.
Anyone who has seen him or has information on his location is asked to contact police immediately by calling 856-696-1212 or 911.
