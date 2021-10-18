 Skip to main content
Vineland man killed in Route 55 crash
Vineland man killed in Route 55 crash

A 27-year-old Vineland man was killed in an accident on Route 55 in Clayton Township on Sunday morning, according to state police. 

Ryan May was traveling southbound on Route 55 when the Honda Civic he was driving ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree near milepost 44.8, according to a preliminary information provided by state police. 

May was transported to Inspira Hospital in Mullica Hill where he was later pronounced dead, according to state police. 

The left lane of Route 55 was closed for approximately three hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

