Vineland man indicted in death of neighbor who was South Jersey corrections officer

VINELAND — The 18-year-old former Vineland man, who stabbed his neighbor, a local correction officer, after a verbal altercation escalated, has been indicted in his death.

A Cumberland County Grand Jury on Friday handed up an indictment against Zachary T. Latham on charges of reckless manslaughter, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

“We presented all applicable theories of homicide to the Grand Jury for consideration and must respect their decision to return an indictment for reckless manslaughter as well as other related and lesser included charges," said Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Witnesses stated that on May 4, Latham and his neighbor, 51-year-old William T. Durham, were involved in a confrontation that escalated that evening when Durham's two sons went to Latham's home, where Latham was armed with a knife and stun gun.

The altercation continued in Latham's driveway, then into his garage where Durham was stabbed several times. Police responded around 7:48 p.m. to the Thornhill Road residence for a report of a stabbing and an hour later, Durham was pronounced dead.