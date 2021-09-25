Vineland man indicted in 2020 fatal crash

A Vineland man was indicted last week for his alleged role in a fatal crash last November in the city.
Just before 9:15 p.m. Nov. 1, 2020, Modesto Pino, 37, was traveling east on Almond Road in a Honda Accord when he failed to stop at a stop sign at North Delsea Drive.
The Honda struck a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Iban Garcia-Ruiz, 30, of Bridgeton. Garcia-Ruiz and his front-seat passenger, Elisa Perez-Hernandez, 32, of Bridgeton, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Their two children in the back seat were hospitalized with serious injuries, and Ivan, 1, later died.
Pino was charged in June with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, violation of law to protect public safety, aggravated assault and assault by auto. He remains in the Cumberland County jail.
