Vineland man drowns at Corsons Inlet State Park

OCEAN CITY — A 21-year-old from Vineland died Friday after being pulled from the ocean at Corsons Inlet State Park, state officials confirmed Tuesday night.

Nathaniel Figueroa was pronounced dead at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point after lifeguards attempted CPR on the beach.

Figueroa was a student at Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus and a member of the college's baseball team this spring, according to his obituary, which described him as a talented softball and baseball player. Known to family and friends as “Nito,” he is survived by his parents, Holvin Jr. and Rosalie Figueroa, as well as a brother and sister, nieces and nephews and four grandparents.

State Park Police responded to the area after seeing an Ocean City firetruck entering the park, Caryn Shinske, a spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, said in an email late Tuesday.

When Park Police arrived, members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol were administering CPR to Figueroa. He was taken to Shore, “where he later succumbed to his injuries,” Shinske wrote. “It is believed Nathaniel may have been caught in a rip current.”

She said toxicology reports are pending.

New Jersey’s Division of State Parks falls under the DEP. New Jersey State Park Police did not respond to a request for comment this week, and an employee who answered the phone Monday at Belleplain State Forest in Woodbine, which overseas Corsons Inlet, said she was not authorized to speak to a reporter on any topic.

Doug Bergen, Ocean City’s public information officer, said lifeguards from 58th Street responded to the park, and EMTs with the Ocean City Fire Department transported an individual to the hospital, but he said the incident happened in the Park Police jurisdiction, and they would handle the investigation.

Corsons Inlet State Park is a natural area at the southern tip of Ocean City and includes a small area in the north end of Strathmere on the other side of the inlet. It includes almost a mile of beach south of 59th Street.

The beaches do not have lifeguards, and state officials say no swimming is allowed in the park.

According to Shinske, Ocean City police, the Ocean City Fire Department and the Ocean City Beach Patrol responded, along with State Park Police.

Posts to an Ocean City-focused page on Facebook indicate a passerby pulled the man from the water and a nurse who was on scene began resuscitation efforts. Hundreds of commenters offered prayers for Figueroa and his family.

This has been a bad year for drownings, with more than a dozen reported throughout the state in pools, lakes, rivers and the ocean. There were three ocean drownings in the Wildwoods within eight days. They included Alfred Williams, 19, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, who was missing off the beach in Wildwood on May 31. His body was recovered days later. Three other swimmers were rescued at the same time.

Days later, Joel Green, 53, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, drowned in Wildwood Crest, and on June 8, the Wildwood Fire Department responded to the beach at Youngs Avenue to find several people rendering aid to Williams Pathy, 45, of Hillsdale in Bergen County.

There were also drownings in the ocean in Belmar and Island Beach State Park this year, and in May, a 12-year-old was hospitalized after being pulled from the ocean off 10th Street in Ocean City, along with two other swimmers who were reportedly caught in a rip current.

No update on the boy’s condition was available, and authorities did not release his name.

Beach patrols throughout the area have reported having a tough time this year recruiting new guards. Officials also have repeatedly pleaded with beachgoers to swim only at guarded beaches, citing dangerous currents, unexpected temperature changes in the water and potentially powerful waves as dangers in ocean swimming.

On a busy summer weekend, the Ocean City Beach Patrol and other beach patrols routinely log multiple rescues, often when swimmers get pulled out in a current and can’t make it back in.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

