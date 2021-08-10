Vineland man dies in Middle Township motorcycle crash

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Vineland man died Friday after losing control of his motorcycle and hitting a guard rail, police said Monday.
Around 7:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Route 47 and Indian Trail (County Route 618) in the Dias Creek section of the township, police said. After an investigation, police discovered that 67-year-old George Loomis Jr. was traveling west on Indian Trail when he lost control and hit the rail. Bystanders rendered aid before Middle Township Rescue arrived.
Loomis was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center and later succumbed to his injuries, police said. Weather and road conditions appeared to have been a factor as it had rained that day.
