Vineland man charged with murder still at large

VINELAND — A 19-year-old city man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Wawa on Jan. 13, according to a release Tuesday from the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

According to Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, Vineland police and members of the Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit responded in the evening of Jan. 13 to the scene of a shooting at the Wawa on the corner of Park Avenue and Delsea Drive.

Upon arrival, police determined Luis Rivera, of Pine Street, was shot while he was exiting the convenience store.

Police are actively attempting to locate Shaqwil Marlow, of Sixth Street. In addition to the murder charge, Marlow has been charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and criminal mischief, Webb-McRae said.

Anyone with information on Marlow’s whereabouts is asked to contact Vineland Police Department Det. Christopher Fixler at 856-460-0806 or Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Detective Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233.

Information can also be provided anonymously by visiting vpd.tips or ccpo.tips.

