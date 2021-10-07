Vineland man charged with making, storing explosives

A Vineland man is accused of making and storing bombs after authorities found a number of improvised explosive devices, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Thursday.
Thomas Petronglo, 63, has been charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device, unlawful making of a destructive device and unlawful storage of explosive materials. He was expected to make his first appearance Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jessica S. Allen.
According to court documents, on March 12, Petronglo was found in possession of a metal can containing an explosive mixture of potassium perchlorate and aluminum with a fuse sticking out of the device.
Petronglo also possessed multiple intact improvised explosive devices and explosive materials, including:
- One suspected improvised explosive device containing a plastic cylinder, suspected explosive mixture inside the plastic cylinder, with cardboard tubing and a fuse sticking out of the device
- One suspected improvised explosive device containing a plastic cylinder, M class device inside the plastic cylinder, with suspected explosive mixture wrapped in black electrical tape with a fuse sticking out of the device
- One suspected improvised explosive device containing a black plastic cylinder wrapped in black electrical tape, inside of which was a suspected explosive mixture, with a fuse sticking out of the device
- One suspected improvised explosive device containing cardboard tubing with twine wrapped around the cardboard tubing and then wrapped in black electrical tape, with a suspected explosive mixture inside the cardboard tubing and a fuse sticking out of the device
- Two M class devices — one 3-inch M class device and one 2-inch M class device, both in red cardboard tubes with a wooden plug at the end of the device, inside of which was a suspected explosive mixture, with a fuse sticking out of the device
- Numerous materials used to manufacture destructive devices, including precursor chemicals, hobby fuse, time fuse, cardboard tubing and black plastic cylinders
The charges of possessing and making explosives each carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The charge for storing explosives carries a maximum of one year in prison.
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Vineland police; Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office; and State Police contributed to the investigation.
