Vineland man charged with liability for drug-induced death of a Weymouth teenager

MAYS LANDING — A Vineland man charged in the fatal drug overdose of an 18-year-old is being held at the Atlantic County jail, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
The state's motion to detain Freddie W. Smith, 42, who is charged with strict liability for a drug-induced death, was granted, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement.
On March 11, Smith sold a fatal combination of cocaine and fentanyl to Anthony Armitage Jr., of Weymouth Township, Tyner said.
Smith was arrested Oct. 27 at his home in Vineland.
