 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland man charged with liability for drug-induced death of a Weymouth teenager
0 comments

Vineland man charged with liability for drug-induced death of a Weymouth teenager

{{featured_button_text}}

MAYS LANDING — A Vineland man charged in the fatal drug overdose of an 18-year-old is being held at the Atlantic County jail, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

The state's motion to detain Freddie W. Smith, 42, who is charged with strict liability for a drug-induced death, was granted, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement.

On March 11, Smith sold a fatal combination of cocaine and fentanyl to Anthony Armitage Jr., of Weymouth Township, Tyner said.

Smith was arrested Oct. 27 at his home in Vineland.

— Vincent Jackson

Freddie W. Smith of Vineland

Freddie W. Smith, 42, of Vineland, was charged by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office with first-degree strict liability for a drug-induced death.

 ATLANTIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE / PROVIDED
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Local News

4 people shot in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in Atlantic City in which multiple indiv…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News