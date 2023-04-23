VINELAND — It was a homecoming like few others in South Jersey

The city held a parade for Kansas City Chiefs running back and Super Bowl champion Isiah Pacheco on Sunday. Pacheco played youth and high school football here and with his banner year in the NFL has become Vineland’s new favorite son.

At a ceremony at Gittone Stadium, Pacheco, also known locally by his nickname “Pop,” delivered a brief, emotional speech in which he thanked the city, his friends and family, his coaches and teammates and the Chiefs organization for their support.

“It’s a blessing, it’s a blessing,” Pacheco said.

The parade began at 11 a.m. off Landis and the Boulevard with the hometown hero in procession before legions of adoring fans and neighbors. Members of the football teams, cheerleading squads and marching bands of Vineland High School and Rutgers University — his alma maters — arrayed in the street and accompanied Pacheco in a triumphant march. Throngs of supporters rushed around Pacheco’s float, engulfing the streets in the vivid red of the Chiefs, Scarlet Knights and Fighting Clan.

Franco Acevedo, a city resident, was among those watching the parade. He said he was a friend of Pacheco’s father and has known the NFL star since he was young. He came to the parade with his daughter Madison, 2, and wife Trina.

“We go way back to when we were kids, Acevedo said. “To see his son doing so well, it’s incredible.”

Edwin Cordova, also a city resident, said he knew Pacheco since they were both young. He said Pacheco’s success would serve as an example for the local youth.

“It’s a great day for the city,” Cordova said. “That’s why you see all these kids out here, happy for him, supporting him, looking up to him. He’s definitely an icon out here.”

Derla Lundy and Michelle Sterling, of Vineland, also had close connections to Pacheco. Sterling said her son played football with Pacheco; Lundy said her husband coached Pacheco on a local Police Athletic League basketball team. She echoed the idea that Pacheco’s story is an inspiration for the youth.

“It’s an opportunity for you,” Lundy said to her granddaughter Tierah, 9.

The impact on the youth of the city was on full display. Jaycion Rodriguez, a 10-year-old city resident, plays center on a flag football team for the local youth league. He said he was eager to meet a bona fide local hero.

“It feels really cool, to see him up close in person,” Rodriguez said. “Once we get to the stadium, I want to see if he could sign my football and get a picture with him.”

Malaki Jean-Louis, 9, who plays the tackle position in the Vineland Blitz Football league, said Pacheco makes him look to big dreams.

“I’ve seen Isiah Pacheco in person before and he won the Super Bowl and that inspired me to start (saying), ‘I wanting to be in the NFL,’” Jean-Louis said.

A fine example

Pacheco already serves as an inspiration for those at a higher level of football. Rutgers junior linebacker Tyreem Powell, another lifelong resident of Vineland, marched in the parade with Pacheco and sat at his side during the post-parade rally. He spoke about how significant Pacheco was for the city and for himself.

“I’ve been getting inspiration from Isiah since we were younger. Just watching him every day work as hard as he did, it just pushed me to work just as hard,” Powell said before the parade.

“To come from nothing and seeing then to make it all the way up there, to see him do that, it gives a lot of people inspiration to do it themselves,” added Vineland junior defensive lineman Zachary Hannon after the ceremony.

The parade traveled west to Gittone Stadium where the rally for Pacheco kicked off at about 12:30 p.m. Several dignitaries spoke to honor Pacheco, including Mayor Anthony Fanucci; Vineland Public Schools Superintendent Alfonso Llano; and state Sen. Mike Testa, R-Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland. Karlia Gutierrez sung the national anthem, with Alexandra Brodzik and Ommy Cardona also performing.

Several former coaches also spoke about their time with Pacheco. Vineland football coach Dan Russo reminisced about Pacheco, calling him a hard worker on the field and in the classroom and a man of great integrity. He said the legacy of Pacheco continues to drive the Vineland football program. During his speech, he announced a copy of The Press of Atlantic City from Feb. 14, two days after Pacheco won the Super Bowl, would be framed in the running back’s honor.

“His leadership, passion, determination, heart, toughness, speed, strength and intelligence he demonstrated over those four years for VHS will leave us with some of the best memories the Vineland football program has ever witnessed,” Russo said.

Pacheco was born in Bridgeton in 1999. He played with Vineland Blitz Football in a youth football league and soon took to dominating the field. Pacheco then went on to play at Vineland High School as a quarterback and defensive back for the Fighting Clan. Under Pacheco’s leadership, Vineland won its divisional championship or the first time in 32 years in 2017.

Pacheco’s successful career came as his adolescence was marked by tragedy. His sister Celeste Cannon, aged 24, died in 2017 and his brother Travoise Cannon, died in 2016 at age 29. He thanked both Celeste and Travoise for looking down on him Sunday.

Pacheco went on to play at Rutgers University for the Scarlet Knights on a NCAA Division I scholarship. His play there drew the attention of the Chiefs, who chose Pacheco in the seventh and final round of the 2022 NFL draft. Defying the expectations that come attached with being a late-round draft pick, Pacheco became a breakout weapon on what had been an already electric Kansas City offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and guided by coach Andy Reid.

While Pacheco’s electric rookie regular season was celebrated all season in Vineland, fans throughout the Delaware Valley became all-too familiar with the local NFL superstar in February.

Pacheco dominated in Super Bowl LVII playing against the Eagles, gashing Philadelphia for 5.1 yards per carry on his way to 76. He scored a critical touchdown as part of the Kansas City comeback in the third quarter and was the championship game’s leading rusher.

Pacheco reflected during his speech about what his success has meant for the city. He vowed to follow his rookie season with more success.

“It’s amazing to me that my story can put a smile on families’ faces and help other people to find hope to fight, to live in their everyday lives,” Pacheco said. “It’s been an incredible first year, but the best is yet to come.”

Whatever is in Pacheco’s future, his mark on the city is already clear.

“To us, he’s just Pop,” said Chris Morgan, who heads football operations with Vineland Blitz Football, before the parade. “But obviously to everybody else, he’s so much more now.”

PHOTOS: Vineland honors Super Bowl champion Isiah Pacheco with parade