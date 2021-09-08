 Skip to main content
Vineland hospital honors health care workers with giant steel heart
VINELAND — When it comes to its employees, Inspira Medical Center Vineland can claim to have a big heart. A big, blue, steel heart.

The hospital installed the structure outside its facility Tuesday to honor local health care workers.

The heart, standing 11 feet tall and 12 feet wide, is part of Inspira's Blue Hearts for Heroes campaign, which was created to recognize front line workers' bravery and commitment to fighting COVID-19, hospital officials said in a news release. Southern New Jersey Steel Co. of Vineland donated and installed the 5,000-pound structure. 

“As our country continues to navigate one of the most daunting health care challenges, the staff at Inspira Health has remained vigilant and committed to providing the best care for their patients and the community,” said Amy Mansue, president and CEO of Inspira Health. “This unique artwork ... comes at a pivotal moment as the region — and country — prepare for a potential surge in the ongoing COVID-19 battle.”

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

