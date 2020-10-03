Vineland honors Puerto Rican heritage with street renaming

VINELAND — Sheena Santiago remembers not being allowed to speak Spanish when she first came to Vineland from Puerto Rico in 1971.
Since then, the city has continued to make strides in supporting its growing Puerto Rican population.
That effort was on display Saturday with the renaming of West Montrose Street to Puerto Rico Way. Since 1947, it has been a go-to area of the city for Puerto Ricans looking to settle, city officials said.
“It is a pleasure for me to be able to celebrate this important moment,” said Santiago, who became the first Puerto Rican woman on the city’s council in 2000.
Mayor Anthony Fanucci said he wanted to do something to recognize the diversity of Vineland, which is nearly 33% Puerto Rican. He reached out to Councilman Albert Vargas, who already had the sign idea in mind.
Saturday’s event featured a number of speakers before the official unveiling, including U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and state Sen. Mike Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic. Many spectators came holding Puerto Rican flags, and a group of residents parked their Jeeps with Puerto Rico decals near the corner where the ceremony took place.
Van Drew said it was important to recognize the city’s Puerto Rican heritage because the search for a better life is shared among so many who come to the United States.
Support Local Journalism
“This is sort of special to me because I love this country so much, and I know we all do, and this is the story of America,” the congressman said, “of people, hard-working people, coming here, caring about their families, settling here and bringing the wonderful culture and art and work ethic and all that is in you to us.”
Many Puerto Ricans came to the United States in the middle of the 20th century as part of Operation Bootstrap, a strategy by then Puerto Rico Gov. Luis Munoz Marin to modernize the nation’s economy through exports to the U.S. The plan also allowed unlimited access to labor, sending Puerto Rican farm workers to America.
In 1955, there were 400 Puerto Ricans in Vineland. By 2010, that numbered had ballooned to more than 20,000, Fanucci said.
Over time, the population’s presence was felt in other professions outside of farm work, with Puerto Rican teachers, police officers, lawyers and doctors serving their community.
“It is very heartwarming to see that,” Fanucci said.
Joel Bermudez’s father came to Vineland as part of Operation Bootstrap in January 1951. Three months later, once he found work and a place to settle, he sent for his wife, Bermudez’s mother, to begin their new life in America. His father started the city’s first janitorial business, and also drove an ice cream truck.
Bermudez’s father died 10 years ago, but he was able to share the moment Saturday with his mother.
“Seeing my mom (here), it’s emotional because I know all the struggles she went through,” said Bermudez, a Vineland school teacher. “I know that her and my dad, they came with little money. They came with not a lot of resources, but they were such hard workers and they made it happen. They made their American dream come true here in Vineland.”
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.