Vineland honors Puerto Rican heritage with street renaming

“This is sort of special to me because I love this country so much, and I know we all do, and this is the story of America,” the congressman said, “of people, hard-working people, coming here, caring about their families, settling here and bringing the wonderful culture and art and work ethic and all that is in you to us.”

Many Puerto Ricans came to the United States in the middle of the 20th century as part of Operation Bootstrap, a strategy by then Puerto Rico Gov. Luis Munoz Marin to modernize the nation’s economy through exports to the U.S. The plan also allowed unlimited access to labor, sending Puerto Rican farm workers to America.

In 1955, there were 400 Puerto Ricans in Vineland. By 2010, that numbered had ballooned to more than 20,000, Fanucci said.

Over time, the population’s presence was felt in other professions outside of farm work, with Puerto Rican teachers, police officers, lawyers and doctors serving their community.

“It is very heartwarming to see that,” Fanucci said.