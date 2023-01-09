 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vineland holding COVID-19, flu vaccination clinics

VINELAND — The city's Health Department Community Nursing Service is holding vaccination clinics for both COVID-19 and flu inoculations his week and next. 

Two clinics are scheduled for Wednesday, from 4-6 p.m., and Jan. 20, 3-5 p.m., at the former Amish Market at 624 East Elmer Street.

Both are being held on a first-come, first-served basis, and registration isn't needed, city officials said on Monday in a news release.

The clinics will be held as doctors from Inspira Health, which operates a hospital in the city, see an uptick in COVID-19 infections after the holiday. Flu cases also remain high.

City officials remind residents that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination against COVID-19 or the flu for at-risk people, such as pregnant women, anyone over 50 and patients of any age with a chronic medical condition.

Those interested in being vaccinated at one of the clinics should bring with them a Medicare or Medicaid card, as well as any other health insurance information. Any proof of residency should also be considered before arriving at the clinic, officials said.

