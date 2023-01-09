Vineland holding COVID-19, flu vaccination clinics

VINELAND — The city's Health Department Community Nursing Service is holding vaccination clinics for both COVID-19 and flu inoculations his week and next.
Two clinics are scheduled for Wednesday, from 4-6 p.m., and Jan. 20, 3-5 p.m., at the former Amish Market at 624 East Elmer Street.
Both are being held on a first-come, first-served basis, and registration isn't needed, city officials said on Monday in a news release.
The clinics will be held as doctors from Inspira Health, which operates a hospital in the city, see an uptick in COVID-19 infections after the holiday. Flu cases also remain high.
City officials remind residents that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination against COVID-19 or the flu for at-risk people, such as pregnant women, anyone over 50 and patients of any age with a chronic medical condition.
People are also reading…
Those interested in being vaccinated at one of the clinics should bring with them a Medicare or Medicaid card, as well as any other health insurance information. Any proof of residency should also be considered before arriving at the clinic, officials said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.