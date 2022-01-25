 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society set to reopen
Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society set to reopen

The Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society, the oldest local historical society in the state, will reopen 1 p.m. Feb. 2 with a new exhibit that will explore 19th century mourning customs.

The new exhibit will feature artifacts from the 1800s, including pieces from Charles K. Landis, who founded the city of Vineland in 1861. There will also be a death mask that was made for Joseph Richard Brognard, an ancestor of Vineland man Joseph Simpson, the inventor of the game Skee-Ball.

“The exhibit will also showcase examples of black glass jewelry, engraved name plates from local tombstones and black-trimmed invitations to funerals that were mailed to family members and friends,” said Patricia A. Martinelli, Society curator, in a statement.

The exhibit will be centered around 19th century residents of the city including business owners, inventors and artists, and will also highlight ancient death rituals that are practiced in the 21st century. Common death rituals today date back to the early 1800s when Queen Victoria of England lost her husband Prince Albert. She dressed in black for years following his death, establishing the practice of black funeral attire along with addressing a mourning period.

The museum will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday by appointment only.

There will be free museum tours at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, donate, or to volunteer, go to discovervinelandhistory.org/contact, or visit 108 S. Seventh St. in Vineland.

