Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society plans genealogy seminar

The Vineland Antiquarian & Historical Society at 108 S. Seventh Street, is the oldest municipal historical society in New Jersey and is celebrating its 150th anniversary. Friday March 21, 2014. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard

VINELAND — With limited access to professional genealogists because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society is planning to provide the public with tips to trace their family origins themselves.

Volunteer Genealogist Joe Hunter will be the guest speaker Feb. 26 for a virtual presentation on how to trace ancestry using the internet and through developing a strategy, the organization announced Monday.

The program will begin at 1 p.m., and registration is available online.

Hunter, who is the vice president and membership coordinator on the Board of the Greater Philadelphia Area Chapter of the Association of Professional Genealogists, is knowledgeable in the field and has been tracing his family roots back to Ireland through a project he initiated himself.

The event is free, but a $5 donation is encouraged. All donations directly support the organization.

Those seeking more information can call 856-691-1111 or VinelandEvents@gmail.com.

Information about the organization can be found online, at discovervinelandhistory.org.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

