Vineland Health Department closes COVID-19 vaccine clinic

VINELAND — Citing reduced COVID-19 vaccine demand and the multitude of other vaccination locations, the Vineland Health Department on Wednesday said it will be closing its clinic at the Old Amish Market on Landis Avenue.

According to state records, 56% of Vineland's adult population is fully vaccinated, and 77% of the city's seniors (65 and over) are fully vaccinated.

"We have served Vineland well by running over 70 vaccine clinics, having administered over 16,000 doses of vaccine since January 8," Health Officer Robert Dickinson said in a news release.

The last clinic day will be 5-6 p.m. July 22 by appointment or walk-in. The Health Department will then shift its focus to mobile pop-up clinics to vaccinate the city's homebound residents.

"I again want to thank the many businesses who allowed employees to volunteer at the clinics, as well as the Health Department staff and our first responders who coordinated the complicated ongoing vaccine distribution effort," Mayor Anthony Fanucci said. "You all did a great job."

Details on the pop-up clinic dates will be posted on the city's social media accounts. Homebound residents who need a vaccine can schedule their appointment by calling the Vineland Health Department’s Nursing Division at 856-794-4000, ext. 4806.

