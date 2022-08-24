Vineland firefighters launching recruitment campaign

Vineland Fire Department is seeking people to join their ranks.

The Volunteer Firefighters Association of Vineland is collaborating with the Vineland Fire Department to launch its 2022 recruitment campaign, entitled “Join Vineland’s Bravest.”

According to a Wednesday news release about the campaign, the fire department hopes to attract “a diverse group of brave men and women that will represent and wish to volunteer for the city” who also have “integrity and passion.” The fire department's first female career firefighter began work in May.

Mayor Anthony Fanucci praised volunteer firefighters and the critical role they take on in the city. The city's volunteer firefighters respond to over 1,000 calls each year.

“Volunteer first responders are the backbone of emergency services,” Fanucci said in the news release. “They spend hundreds of hours a year protecting people. They often forego earning extra money, missing family events and holidays, and especially their sleep before a workday. We rely on them to keep our community safe, and we can never say enough about how truly grateful we are for the sacrifices they make.”

The news release lists the additional duties of firefighters in the city. They must attend regular training, take part in a duty-crew program, install smoke alarms, promote fire education and be involved in fundraising efforts and other public events.

Fire-EMS Director Richard Franchetta was also effusive in his praise for the city’s firefighters in the news release and urged others to heed the city’s recruitment call.

“Our volunteers do important work to keep our communities safe and we are enormously proud of them,” Franchetta said. “We want others to see how they can play just as crucial a part in protecting the Vineland community by becoming a volunteer firefighter. There is no greater, longer-running expression of volunteerism in United States history than the volunteer fire service.”

Those interested can visit the recruitment drive Facebook page at www.facebook.com/joinvfd where one can download a virtual application.

The deadline for applications is Oct. 31. Those who already have a New Jersey Firefighter 1 certification or greater are being urged to ask about the department’s fast-track program.