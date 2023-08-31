VINELAND — The Fire Department's EMS Division is welcoming a new emotional support and therapy dog to its team as part of a program to help the city's first responders deal with stress and anxiety, the city said Thursday.

The program is still in its "puppy phase," the Fire Department said in a news release.

But once Wednesday, a 12-week-old Labrador retriever, completes a yearlong training program with Joe Nick Canine School in Vineland, she'll be able to participate in public education events and promote overall acts of kindness, in addition to alleviating stress and anxiety across all first responder departments, the city said.

Kennedy Santiago, a Vineland EMT who is also Wednesday's handler, spearheaded the initiative with Mayor Anthony Fanucci and the city's support.

“Therapy dogs are not just for those experiencing physical disabilities,” said Rich Franchetta, Vineland's director of fire and EMS. “The emotional benefits of therapy dogs have been proven to also aid those who experience behavioral and mental health issues. According to various studies, first responders are at a higher risk than others for stress, PTSD, depression, substance abuse and suicide."

Franchetta added the assistance provided by a therapy dog would help first responders remain more balanced during and after the acute stressors of their jobs, as well as manage the chronic stressors related to work and personal issues.

“Wednesday is a great addition to the Fire Department and a valuable resource for the city. This resource can be used by all of our emergency personnel, with a vision for many different programs," said Luigi Tramontana Jr., Vineland's fire chief. "First responders very seldom have the time, or take the time, to step away from the last call that they were on before the next call comes in. Wednesday will be there for them to bring a smile or a peaceful moment in between their duties where they do not need to say or do anything but enjoy the calm and love that she is providing."