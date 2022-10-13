Vineland fire, EMS crews honored for summer rescue

VINELAND — City officials honored members of the Fire Department and EMS division during Thursday's City Council meeting for heroics displayed in July.

Fire crews responded to a fire at D'Orazio Terrace on West Avenue. Firefighters forced entry into the apartment and began suppressing the kitchen fire and performing search and rescue, as detailed by city officials.

Firefighter Joseph Wheeler braved the heavy smoke and searched the apartment, officials recounted. Wheeler found a woman lying in the hallway. With assistance from his team, they removed the woman from the apartment and provided her with oxygen and CPR.

The woman was transferred to EMTs, who continued medical care and took her to a helicopter landing zone where she was airlifted to Crozer-Chester Medical Center's burn center in Chester, Pennsylvania, officials recounted.

The woman is doing well today, officials said.

“I want to commend our outstanding first responders for their professionalism and their bravery,” Mayor Anthony Fanucci said in a news release. “Because of their swift and heroic action, a tragic outcome was avoided. I have the utmost respect for all of our first responders and the job they do risking their own lives to protect others. Thank you again for everything you do to keep our community safe.”

Vineland man sentenced in 2018 murder A Vineland man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for killing a woman in 2018, dismember…

Wheeler was awarded a mayoral commendation letter and a Fire Department Medal of Valor.

Six members of Station 6 were awarded mayoral commendation letters and a Vineland Fire Department Unit Citation Award: Battalion Chief Tony Saltar and firefighters Todd Birdsall, Dominick Pace, Eric Peck, Michael Reale and Brett Scarpa.

Also honored with a mayoral commendation letter and a Fire Department Commendation and Recognition Letter were EMS Division Supervisor Joseph Cain, EMTs Jesse Rivera and Julian Garcia, District 2 Chief Robert Cresci, Station 1 Capt. Eliezer Rodriguez and duty crew firefighters Alex Dickerson, Scott Graiff, Gabriel Scarpa and Brian Speziali.

“I am proud to honor all of you here tonight, and also to anyone else who may have been somehow involved in this call,” Director of Fire and EMS Rich Franchetta said. “It’s a team effort when we are called, and the Fire Department and an individual in need came out winning big on July 13. Thank you all for the job you did, thank you for doing it well, and thank you for doing it safely. Your performance was nothing short of exceptional, and it is duly noted.”