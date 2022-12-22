 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vineland Fire Department receives $2,500 donation from RK Chevrolet

Pictured from left are Vineland Fire and EMS Director Richard Franchetta, Deputy Fire Chief Mark Cifaloglio, Fire Chief Luigi Tramontana, Mayor Anthony Fanucci, RK Chevrolet of Vineland President Jim Gee and Vineland Business Administrator Bob Dickenson.

 CITY OF VINELAND, PROVIDED

The Vineland Fire Department recently received $2,500 from RK Chevrolet of Vineland.

Mayor Anthony Fanucci thanked department and city officials for their support of community events, including a recent American Cancer Society fundraiser the dealership held.

