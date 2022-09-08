 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vineland ending water restriction after dry conditions improve

  • 0
Carousel Cumberland icon

VINELAND — The city is ending a temporary water-use restriction put in place when the city's water utility began pumping at lower quantities during a heat wave and dry conditions in July.

The restriction had been in place since July 29. Lower amounts of water being pumped overran the public's demand, city officials said Thursday in a news release.

"We would like to thank our residents and businesses in Vineland that stepped up and made a meaningful effort to reduce their water consumption over the past month," Vineland Municipal Utilities Director John Lillie said.

Much of South Jersey remains under "moderate" or "severe" drought conditions, city officials said, citing the National Drought Mitigation Center.

While drought conditions continue, city officials are still asking the public to spare using water whenever possible.

People are also reading…

For more information, call the Municipal Utilities Customer Service office at 856-794-4021 or the Water Utility office at 856-794-4056.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch, has died at 96

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News