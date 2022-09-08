Vineland ending water restriction after dry conditions improve

VINELAND — The city is ending a temporary water-use restriction put in place when the city's water utility began pumping at lower quantities during a heat wave and dry conditions in July.
The restriction had been in place since July 29. Lower amounts of water being pumped overran the public's demand, city officials said Thursday in a news release.
"We would like to thank our residents and businesses in Vineland that stepped up and made a meaningful effort to reduce their water consumption over the past month," Vineland Municipal Utilities Director John Lillie said.
Much of South Jersey remains under "moderate" or "severe" drought conditions, city officials said, citing the National Drought Mitigation Center.
While drought conditions continue, city officials are still asking the public to spare using water whenever possible.
People are also reading…
For more information, call the Municipal Utilities Customer Service office at 856-794-4021 or the Water Utility office at 856-794-4056.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.