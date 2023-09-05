UPPER TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Vineland man drowned Monday off Taylor Avenue in Strathmere.

There were two swimmers in distress. One was helped back to shore.

State Police Detective Jeffrey Lebron said the man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he died.

The drowning remains under investigation, Lebron said. He did not release the man’s name.

Up and down the mid-Atlantic coast, strong ocean rip currents created hazardous swimming conditions Tuesday after several deaths were reported and hundreds of other swimmers had to be rescued by lifeguards during Labor Day weekend. Rip current warnings issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect Tuesday from New York to North Carolina.

The dangerous currents were spawned by the remnants of hurricanes Franklin and Idalia, officials said.

At least three deaths were reported in New Jersey, while others were reported in Delaware, Maryland, New York and South Carolina.

In one case, a 22-year-old man from the Dominican Republic began struggling in the water off Beach Haven on Sunday while swimming with two other people, according to the Asbury Park Press. More than a dozen lifeguards formed a human chain as part of an effort to rescue the swimmers. Two of them were safely brought to land, but the third disappeared under the water and his body was found a few hours later.

Meanwhile, searchers continued to look Tuesday for two other swimmers who went missing in New Jersey over the weekend. They were presumed dead.

In Strathmere, rescuers from multiple agencies responded to the swimmers in distress Monday in the southern end of the beach community.

One of the swimmers had been brought to shore by a good Samaritan. An extensive search began for the other swimmer, who was later located and brought to shore. Rescuers started CPR, and the swimmer was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The first call came in at 12:09 p.m., according to details released by township Administrator Gary DeMarzo.

Ocean City dispatch received the 911 call and notified the Upper Township Beach Patrol, the Strathmere Volunteer Fire Company, the Ocean City Fire Department and the Upper Township division of EMS that two swimmers were in distress south of the remaining guarded beaches in Strathmere.

First responders were on the beach at 12:11 p.m. and learned that one swimmer was on the beach, the other still unaccounted for.

Lifeguards and firefighters searched the area, and personal watercraft from Upper Township and Ocean City soon joined the search.

Rescuers asked for additional help from the beach patrols in Ocean City and Sea Isle City, which responded with more people and equipment, and the Coast Guard and the Marine Services Bureau of the State Police also responded.

“The patient was located and brought to the beach at approximately 12:30 p.m. CPR was started and the patient was transported by OCFD ambulance to a local hospital,” reads the statement from Upper Township.

The scene was cleared by 1 p.m.

The Beach Patrol reiterated calls that people swim only in front of lifeguards on protected beaches.

But beach patrols are reducing the number of protected beaches after Labor Day, with fewer guards on duty and fewer stands by the water up and down the Jersey Shore.

A September heat wave potentially bringing more people to the water has Bruckner Chase concerned, a concern deepened by tropical storms off the coast adding bigger waves and stronger currents to the mix.

Chase is an ocean lifeguard and open water swimmer but said he could not discuss Monday’s incident in that capacity.

He also is an ocean and wave safety expert for the Weather Channel and the host of a series of films on water safety for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“I try to help people understand that being a swimmer inland in a pool is not the same as having the confidence and understanding to handle the ocean,” he said.

That includes powerful currents, wind and strong waves.

On Monday, there were waves of two to three breaking close to shore, with a great deal of turbulence where the waves were breaking, the area described as the impact zone.

“It was substantial,” Chase said.

It can be easy for a swimmer to become extremely fatigued in the ocean.

One of Chase’s videos offers tips for someone who sees another swimmer in trouble. Except for those who are trained and experienced ocean lifeguards, Chase said, the potential rescuer should not enter the water.

“The last thing we want is someone who is not a trained rescue swimmer going out. It can become a multiple-victim situation,” he said.

Instead, the person should call 911 to get the rescue response underway, and look for some kind of flotation device that could help the swimmer stay afloat. In many cases, the intended rescuer ends up needing help, or in some cases not making it safely back to shore.

Chase said he did not know whether something similar happened in Strathmere on Monday, but there have been other situations where a parent has drowned while trying to rescue a child.

He also wants visitors to be more aware of the challenges and dangers of ocean swimming, which can include currents, wind, waves and even wildlife. Many shore visitors check the weather forecast, he said, but Chase wants more to check the marine forecast, including looking out for small craft advisories and other warnings of dangerous surf conditions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.