Vineland Cruise Down Memory Lane postponed to Sunday

VINELAND — The Cruise Down Memory Lane classic car show scheduled for Saturday on Landis Avenue has been postponed to Sunday due to the threat of severe weather, police said Saturday.
The event, which organizers say draws millions of dollars' worth of classic cars to downtown Vineland, is open to American cars only, model year 1974 or older, unless it is a highly modified late-model vehicle or a car entering with a legitimate car club.
Gates will open at 2 p.m. Sunday at West and East avenues. All participating vehicles must enter through the gate. The cars will remain parked for display when the event starts at 3 p.m. Participants can cruise the avenue starting at 7 p.m. or remain parked.
For more information, visit theave.biz.
