 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland Cruise Down Memory Lane postponed to Sunday
0 comments
top story

Vineland Cruise Down Memory Lane postponed to Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cruise Down Memory Lane

Millions of dollars’ worth of vintage and exotic cars will again line Landis Avenue as the Cruise Down Memory Lane returns to downtown Vineland this weekend.

 Main Street Vineland, provided

Classic roadsters raced on the Wildwood beach Saturday in The Race of Gentlemen. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

VINELAND — The Cruise Down Memory Lane classic car show scheduled for Saturday on Landis Avenue has been postponed to Sunday due to the threat of severe weather, police said Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The event, which organizers say draws millions of dollars' worth of classic cars to downtown Vineland, is open to American cars only, model year 1974 or older, unless it is a highly modified late-model vehicle or a car entering with a legitimate car club.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. Sunday at West and East avenues. All participating vehicles must enter through the gate. The cars will remain parked for display when the event starts at 3 p.m. Participants can cruise the avenue starting at 7 p.m. or remain parked.

For more information, visit theave.biz.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA probe will study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News