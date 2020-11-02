Vineland crash leaves four injured, two dead

VINELAND — Two people are dead and four are injured after a vehicle crash on Delsea Drive on Sunday night, according to police.

Just before 9:15 p.m., Modesto Pino, 36, of Vineland, was traveling eastbound on Almond Road in a Honda Accord when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Almond Road and North Delsea Drive, police said.

The Honda struck a Chevrolet Equinox on the driver side, driven by Iban Garcia-Ruiz, 30, of Bridgeton. Garcia-Ruiz and his front-seat passenger, Elisa Perez-Hernandez, 32, of Bridgeton, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Equinox had two backseat passengers, a 5-year-old female and a 1-year-old male, who sustained serious injuries and are in critical condition at Cooper University Hospital, police said.

Pino and a front-seat passenger in the Honda, Lavar R. Gibson Jr., 21, of Vineland, were both taken to Cooper University Hospital and are in critical condition, police said.

No charges have been filed as of Monday and the collision remains under investigation.

