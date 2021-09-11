 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland crash injures two on motorcycle
0 comments
top story

Vineland crash injures two on motorcycle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cumberland icon.jpg

As floodwaters from Tropical Rainstorm Ida swiftly covered a highway, a police officer used a guardrail to make his way to the side of a woman who had to abandon her car.

VINELAND — Two people on a motorcycle were sent to the hospital after a crash Saturday morning, police said.

About 9:45 a.m., officers reported to Delsea Drive and West Landis Avenue for a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A 2006 Honda CBR motorcycle operated by Oryan Soto, 22, carrying rear passenger, Katelynn A. Herscher, 21, of Vineland, was traveling south on Delsea at a high rate of speed when a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder driven by James Rodriguez, 54, of Vineland, exited the driveway of Denny's restaurant and the two vehicles collided, police said in a news release.

Soto and Herscher were transported to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where they were listed in stable condition, police said.

No charges have been filed in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Officer Paul Cifuentes at 856-691-4111, ext. 4698, or pcifuentas@vinelandcity.org, or send anonymous tips to vpd.tips.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

80 homes evacuated after Mexico landslide

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News