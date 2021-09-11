Vineland crash injures two on motorcycle

VINELAND — Two people on a motorcycle were sent to the hospital after a crash Saturday morning, police said.
About 9:45 a.m., officers reported to Delsea Drive and West Landis Avenue for a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries.
A 2006 Honda CBR motorcycle operated by Oryan Soto, 22, carrying rear passenger, Katelynn A. Herscher, 21, of Vineland, was traveling south on Delsea at a high rate of speed when a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder driven by James Rodriguez, 54, of Vineland, exited the driveway of Denny's restaurant and the two vehicles collided, police said in a news release.
Soto and Herscher were transported to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where they were listed in stable condition, police said.
No charges have been filed in the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact Officer Paul Cifuentes at 856-691-4111, ext. 4698, or pcifuentas@vinelandcity.org, or send anonymous tips to vpd.tips.
