Vineland City Council is considering imposing fines over abandoned shopping carts.

A city ordinance says shopping carts removed from stores for private use beyond the confines of the premises have become a nuisance for pedestrians and litter the streetscape.

City Council introduced the ordinance last month. A public hearing and final vote will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 14 in City Council Chambers, second floor of City Hall, 640 E. Wood St.

If adopted, the ordinance would fine any person or legal entity convicted of violating it $50 per shopping cart per event.

Millville supports cannabis project

The City Commission issued a letter of support last month for Community Growth Partners New Jersey LLC to lease property at 1401 Wheaton Ave. for use as either a licensed cannabis cultivator or a licensed cannabis manufacturing facility.

Vineland approves spending $5 million more to build new firehouse VINELAND — City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a bond ordinance providing a supplem…

Commissioners Lisa M. Orndorf, Benjamin J. Romanik, Joseph Sooy and C. Kirk Hewitt voted for the resolution. Commissioner Stephen E. Watson Jr. voted against it.

Community Growth Partners has sought a letter of local support to apply for a state license to operate a licensed cannabis cultivation facility within the designated Cannabis Business Zoning District.

The city has imposed a limit on the number of licensed cannabis businesses within its jurisdiction.

Bridgeton to decide March 7 on cannabis project

City Council members will decide Tuesday whether to execute a redevelopment and purchase and sale agreement with CI Bridgeton LLC to construct a cannabis business incubator containing up to 15 cannabis businesses in accordance with the city's development plan.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Police and Municipal Court Complex at 339 Fayette St.

Alan Truzuskoski, principal of CI Bridgeton LLC, is seeking designation as the exclusive redeveloper of the property, which takes up two lots within the Southeast Industrial Redevelopment Area.

Cannabis cultivation business approved

The Vineland Planning Board unanimously gave final major site plan approval last month for Veterans for Alternative Medicine to construct a 42,000-square-foot building for medical cannabis cultivation on the south side of Park Avenue between Delsea Drive and West Avenue.

The site consists of about 293,906 square feet of land and contains an existing parking lot.

Vineland fire, EMS crews honored for summer rescue VINELAND — City officials honored members of the Fire Department and EMS division during Thu…

The proposed fence will be 8 feet high and surround the building between the pavement and grass area.

There were no proposed signs with the application. If Veterans for Alternative Medicine intends to provide signage, the proposed signage must conform to ordinance standards. Otherwise, additional variances will be required.