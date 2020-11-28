 Skip to main content
Vineland announces winners in Christmas parade float contest
VINELAND — The city held its annual Main Street Vineland Christmas Parade on Landis Avenue on Saturday.

"Despite the health crisis with which we have been challenged this year, we were still able to adjust and put on an entertaining, enlightening parade safely," Main Street Vineland Associate Director Robert Scarpa said in a news release. "The volunteers and others who put in so much time every year planning and organizing the parade all came together again to make it run smoothly."

Winning floats from the parade, organized by Main Street Vineland and sponsored by Century Savings Bank, were announced later in the day.

Floats were placed into two divisions: grand and petite. The first place winner for the grand division was Accelerated Transport and BFA Productions' "A Claus For A Cause," followed by Edgarton Christian Academy in second and David Scoles Jr. State Farm and Habitat for Humanity in third.

In the petite division, Living Hope Assembly took first place with A&M Bounce-A-Lot in second and Semper Marine Detachment 205 in third.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

