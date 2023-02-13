VINELAND — The City needs a new firehouse.

The City Council will decide Tuesday whether to spend an additional $5 million for the construction of it.

A final reading and a public hearing will be held on the expenditure at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14 in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 640 East Wood St.

None of the council members discussed it when the matter came up for a first reading during the regular council meeting on Jan. 24.

The new firehouse will cost an estimated total of $22 million, City Solicitor Richard Tonetta said.

The costs of construction materials and labor have increased since the time when this project was initially discussed two years ago, he said.

The City Council originally passed an ordinance to pay for the new firehouse under its initial cost in December 2021.

An additional reason for the extra $5 million is that extensive soil contamination was found at the site, Tonetta said.

The property contained a 15,000 heating oil tank, but back in 2006, the state Department of Environmental Protection said no further action was required on the property, Tonetta said.

In either 2017 or 2018, the city hired a Licensed Site Remedial Professional, a LSRP, to make a report to the DEP. No contamination was found where testing took place, he said.

"This is the site we chose," Tonetta said. "We will move forward."

City officials were in discussions to team with the Cumberland County Improvement Authority, who would have designed and built the firehouse and turned over the keys to the city, but ultimately decided to do it themselves through the tradition bid process, Tonetta said.

The new firehouse will be built one block north from the current fire department headquarters at the old Limpert Brothers property at the northwest corner of Plumb Street and North West Boulevard, Director of Fire & EMS Richard Franchetta said.

The current fire headquarters is about 60 years old, he said.

"They have renovated existing fire headquarters. It was reinforced back in the 1990s, but there are existing cracks. There is a little bit of a mold problem. It is outdated for use as a firehouse. The city is growing and has outgrowth it," Franchetta said.

On a daily basis, 34 firefighters and administrators use the current fire headquarters, and 10 firefighters spend the night there, Franchetta said.

The new firehouse will have a state-of-the-art new training room that could handle 100 people, Franchetta said.

The site can be considered as a location for the Office of Emergency Management, if needed down the road, maybe in 5 years, he said.

The new firehouse will have room for administration headquarters, trucks, fire prevention equipment, a reception area, a conference room, a kitchen and dining area, a stock room and vehicle and equipment maintenance areas, Franchetta said.

A total of six fire companies operate in the city, Franchetta said. They are geographically spread throughout the city with one company with paid firefighters and five volunteer companies, he said.

The last new city firehouse was built in the early 2000s, which was Fire Station No. 2 on East Sherman Avenue, Franchetta said.

Talk of a new fire headquarters started in 2017 or 2018 after there was a new police station, Franchetta said.

Franchetta started as a volunteer in the fire department in 1988 and left in 1995. He returned to the fire service in 2013 and was appointed in 2017 as the fire director by Mayor Anthony Fanucci.

"The mayor has been a fantastic advocate," Franchetta said about Fanucci's support of the fire department.

The Limpert Brothers factory has been demolished. Under optimum conditions, the new firehouse could be built in 18 months once construction starts, Franchetta said

"They will do extra (soil) testing. We are waiting for testing results to come back," Franchetta said.