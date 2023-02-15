The Vineland City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a bond ordinance providing a supplemental appropriation of $5 million for the construction of a new firehouse,
Bond ordinance approval requires a super majority, and the threshold was met by having four council members present even though Albert Vargas was absent, Municipal Clerk Keith Petrosky said Wednesday.
The new firehouse will cost an estimated total of $22 million, City Solicitor Richard Tonetta said previously.
Labor and construction materials costs have risen since this project was initially discussed two years ago, and contamination was discovered unexpectedly at the site that needs to be cleaned up, he said.
