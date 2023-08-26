VINELAND — Brady laid near the entry way of a building, enjoying the cool tile or the shot of air conditioning every time the door opened.

A few people stopped and asked Jess Meehan if Brady, a shepherd/Rottweiler mix, was friendly. Of course he was, especially when having his hind quarters scratched.

The roughly 3-year-old dog was hanging by the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter tent Saturday morning hoping someone would give him a forever home and all the air conditioning and butt scratches he'd like. As they say, every dog has its day.

Saturday was National Dog Day, and the shelter joined the handful of vendors who set up tents along Landis Avenue for the Paws on the Ave event. There were groomers, businesses selling dog treats and other accessories, the shelter and more information on dog ownership.

"It's sticky, but at least we have some shade, which is great," said Meehan, 33, of Bridgeton. "We've got water keeping the pups cool, and it's been worth it for them if they can get some exposure and meet some people."

National Dog Day began in 2004 by author and animal rescue advocate Colleen Paige, according to nationaldogday.com, and is celebrated Aug. 26 each year.

Per the website, National Dog Day "celebrates all dogs, mixed breed and pure. Our mission is to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and acknowledges family dogs and dogs that work selflessly each day to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort."

The city invited people to bring their dogs with them in the late morning and early afternoon to Landis Avenue, the main road through downtown Vineland. A professional photographer was on site taking photos with the "Yuck, Go Fetch" statue on the sidewalk. DJ Tony Gambino provided music.

Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary was present, introducing people to three of its dogs as well as Kelly, the cross-beak chicken who loves being held.

But it was the dogs who each had a story. Tucker, a German shepherd, has megaesophagus, a disorder of the esophagus that makes it difficult to eat. Then there was Puppy, who always seems to get into mischief at the farm.

Farley, the Australian shepherd, literally has his own story, as they were selling copies of his children's book at the table Saturday.

"I think this is absolutely lovely that they offer this for everybody to come by and promote their businesses or organizations, and all the dogs seem to be happy today, too," said Jamie Covello, of Galloway Township, who has been volunteering at Funny Farm for three years.

Chris and Jazmine Vidro love taking their dogs to events. The Vineland couple were flanked by pups at opposite ends of the size spectrum — a chihuahua named Kiki and a Great Dane named Lobo.

This was Lobo's first real adventure meeting new dogs, Chris Vidro said of the 5 1/2-month-old puppy that was already among the biggest dogs there. He was the Vidros' first big dog in a few years since the passing of their 15-year-old boxer.

"We said, 'Hey, we need a big dog again,' a dog we can mess around with," said Vidro, 49. "His play is like, he knocks stuff over when he's playing around. But he's a big baby. He's a little on the hyper end but not in a bad way."

Sitting at a nearby picnic table were Darron and Kevalyn Tiggett, of Vineland, with their 1-year-old German shepherd, Knuckles. It was their first time at the event.

"It's great. It's a good opportunity for him to socialize with other dogs," Kevalyn said.

Darron said Knuckles is a very active dog who loves to stay up all night and bark every time he hears something.

"I've always been a dog person, and she's been wanting this dog for a long time," Darron said.

Adrienne Mathiesen and Robert Bijaczyk, of Millville, were there for Adrienne's Pet Grooming. They were joined by their pit bull mix, Angelica, their poodle, Moose, and their Pekingese, Oliver.

Aside from advertising their business, Mathiesen was sharing tips on how to keep pets groomed, from monthly nail trims to ear maintenance. It's more than just making a pet look nice.

"It's nice that people come in and want to learn how to groom their dogs," Mathiesen said. "We get a lot of owners who don't do that, but we have owners that really wanna take care of their pet. ... Proper maintenance is a very big thing."

Jess Meehan started working for the S.J. Regional Animal Shelter about two years ago. Standing with Brady, she said he is fixed and dances for butt scratches. He was previously owned, walks well on a leash and is very playful.

The best part, is his adoption fee was sponsored, which means he would be free to whoever adopts him, she added.

"(Going to events) is great for so many reasons. No. 1, it gives them practice being out in public and they can practice their manners," Meehan said. "It gives us, the staff and volunteers, a chance to get to know them so we can describe them better. It makes them more adoptable. We get photos, other than them in their kennel. And it's a break from the shelter for them, which is a high-stress environment."

Meehan is motivated to get dogs adopted each day, drawing inspiration from her late English bulldog, Maya. A dog person her entire life, she also owns a 3-year-old miniature dachshund.

Maya died in January, so Meehan has been really committing herself into volunteer work to help her cope with the loss of her friend.

"She was a rescue, so I know how important she was to me," Meehan said, "so if any of these dogs could be somebody's best friend like she was mine, it's worth every second."

GALLERY: Paws on the Ave in Vineland