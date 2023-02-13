VINELAND — A driver and passenger in a 2014 Ford Taurus were killed when another vehicle crashed into it on Friday morning.
At around 6:52 a.m., a 2019 Dodge Durango, driven by Malexus A. Coleman, a 27-year-old city resident, was traveling southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck the a Tarus making a left turn on College Drive, police said in a news release.
The driver's and passenger's names were not released on Friday while next of kin were being notified, police said, adding that an update with the identities would be provided.
The crash was still under investigation on Friday by the Traffic Safety Unit, police said.
Eyewitnesses are asked to contact Officer Paul Cifuentes at 856-691-4111, ext. 4698.
