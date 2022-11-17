Vineland car crash injures drivers, small child

VINELAND — Four people, including a child, were hospitalized after a car crash in the city Tuesday evening.

Around 5 p.m., a Ford EX 2 merging onto West Park Avenue collided with an oncoming Kia Sedan, according to police.

After being removed from the vehicle, Ford's driver was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland. An officer spoke with the driver at the hospital, where she said she couldn't remember the crash but complained of pain in her neck, head, back and buttocks, the report says.

Her son, who was in a front-facing car seat behind the driver seat, was taken to Cooper University Medical Center for a head injury, the report says, adding that the child's passenger seat was found to not have been properly secured, resulting in his injury.

The Kia's driver and passenger were also taken to Inspira's Vineland hospital. The driver complained of pain in her lower legs, knees and hands, while the passenger felt discomfort in her neck, chest and left arm, the report says.

A front-seat passenger in the Ford was uninjured, the report says.

The Kia was towed from the scene.

The Ford's driver was issued several citations, including for having an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, the report says.

Neither driver was tested for alcohol impairment, the report says.

The report did not indicate what caused the crash.