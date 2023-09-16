VINELAND — City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall to take formal action on issuing three cannabis licenses.
Two cannabis manufacturing licenses may be issued to Sweetspot Manufacturing LLC and Wiseco NJ LLC.
Warren, Rhode Island-based Sweetspot has a dispensary in Voorhees, Camden County.
Clifton, Passaic County-based Wiseco NJ is a grassroots, Black-women owned cannabis operator, according to its website.
The third cannabis license, which is for retail, may be issued to Bud Bazaar LLC.
The city already has Cannabist Dispensary, an adult- and medical-use dispensary, at 1062 N. Delsea Drive.
No other business will be conducted at the special meeting, although a council work session is scheduled for immediately after the special meeting.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
