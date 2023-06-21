VINELAND — About a dozen officials Tuesday ceremonially shoveled dirt to mark the beginning of construction of the city's new firehouse.

Officials said Tuesday's groundbreaking signified the end of a difficult process of securing funding for the project and launching the construction phase amid setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The roughly $20 million project will serve as the city's firefighter headquarters and will include a fitness facility, a full kitchen, meeting rooms and housing for full-timers, as well as the Fire Department's administrative offices.

Eight drive-thru engine bays will be available for firetrucks, officials said.

The project is funded fully through the city, Fire Director Rich Franchetta said.

"This project has taken many years, many meetings, a lot of resources and it finally came to fruition," fire Chief Luigi Tramontana Jr. said before a crowd of about 50 people gathered at the site.

The two-story, 38,000-square-foot building is expected to open in November 2024, Franchetta said.

Construction was valued at about $13.4 million, while another roughly $6 million was used for other needs, including an environmental cleanup.

"We are worried, obviously with supply chain issues and cost increases, that it may go up in soft cost a little, but we are prepared for that," Franchetta said.

Talks of building a new Fire Department headquarters began about five years ago. The current building, which is about a block away from the construction zone, is about 60 years old.

The city has six firehouses, Franchetta said. The new firehouse is being built by New Road Construction Management.

Its construction fulfills the city's commitment to supporting first responders, Mayor Anthony Fanucci said.

"There's a lot that goes into this," Fanucci said. "There's a lot that goes on behind the scenes."

The site, at the northwest corner of Plumb Street and North West Boulevard, was previously occupied by Limpert Brothers, a food production company. The company, which shut down around 2019, was known for making marshmallow fluff, Franchetta said.

Also at the site was a brick building occupied by Welch's Food Inc., Franchetta said.

"It was actually where Welch's got their start," he said.

The project has faced multiple hurdles from the pandemic to design, Fanucci said.

In February, the city agreed to bond $5 million for increased construction costs, as well as the removal of soil contaminants underground from a 15,000-gallon heating oil tank.

Each day, 34 firefighters and administrators use the current fire headquarters, and 10 firefighters spend the night there.

The city's six fire companies work out of different locations in the city. One houses paid firefighters, while the other five are used by volunteers.

Fire Station No. 2, on East Sherman Avenue, is the newest, having been built in 2000.

The new firehouse is reflective of a growing city, state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said during the ceremony.

"Vineland is growing at a rapid pace. That takes leadership and collaboration," Testa said.