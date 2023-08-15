VINELAND — The Boston Market on South Main Road is one of 27 belonging to the restaurant chain to be issued stop-work orders for alleged worker rights violations by New Jersey regulators.

The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development issued the orders Monday after finding multiple violations, including more than $600,000 in back wages owed to 314 employees, the state agency said in a news release.

“With restaurants across the country, Boston Market needs to set a better example for fair treatment of its workers,” Joseph Petrecca, assistant commissioner of the department's Division of Wage and Hour and Contract Compliance, said in a statement Tuesday.

Boston Market has downsized in the immediate area over the past 20 years. It once had locations in Absecon and Somers Point, both of which have since been occupied by other fast-food franchises.

Initial findings were sent to parent company Boston Chicken of NJ, LLC d/b/a Boston Market, which is headquartered in Golden, Colorado, and addressed to CEO Jignesh Pandya, of Newtown, Pennsylvania, the Department of Labor said. Officials also contacted a registered agent of the company at Princeton South Corporate Center in Ewing, Mercer County.

Officials' investigation began after a complaint by a worker in Hamilton, Mercer County, was received in November. Since then, nearly three dozen complaints have been sent to state labor officials.

Initial citations ranged from unpaid work and tardy paychecks to failure to meet minimum wage and earned sick leave requirements, the department said.

Officials found $607,471 in back wages owed to 314 workers, as well as about $1.2 million in liquidated damages. Boston Chicken of NJ has also been assessed an administrative fee of $182,241 and $549,500 in administrative penalties, totaling about $2.5 million.

The restaurants can be assessed about $5,000 in penalties per day for violating the orders, which can be removed once issues are resolved, officials said.