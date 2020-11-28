Vineland announces winners in Christmas parade float contest

VINELAND — The city held its annual Main Street Vineland Christmas Parade on Landis Avenue on Saturday.
"Despite the health crisis with which we have been challenged this year, we were still able to adjust and put on an entertaining, enlightening parade safely," Main Street Vineland Associate Director Robert Scarpa said in a news release. "The volunteers and others who put in so much time every year planning and organizing the parade all came together again to make it run smoothly."
Winning floats from the parade, organized by Main Street Vineland and sponsored by Century Savings Bank, were announced later in the day.
Floats were placed into two divisions: grand and petite. The first place winner for the grand division was Accelerated Transport and BFA Productions' "A Claus For A Cause," followed by Edgarton Christian Academy in second and David Scoles Jr. State Farm and Habitat for Humanity in third.
In the petite division, Living Hope Assembly took first place with A&M Bounce-A-Lot in second and Semper Marine Detachment 205 in third.
Millville senior linebacker Davonte White (11) and head coach Dennis Thomas hold the Daily Journal Victory Cup together as the Thunderbolts celebrate winning their annual Thanksgiving week rivalry game, beating Vineland 35-3 on Saturday at Gittone Stadium in Vineland.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On Nov.28 2020, in Vineland, Vineland High School hosts Millville for their annual Thanksgiving Day game. Under pressure from VHS #3 Jonahtan Toney Jr., MHS #16 Tiyon Cephas receives a pass in the endzone.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On Nov.28 2020, in Vineland, Vineland High School hosts Millville for their annual Thanksgiving Day game. MHS #1 Lequint Allen powers his way across the goalline.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On Nov.28 2020, in Vineland, Vineland High School hosts Millville for their annual Thanksgiving Day game. MHS #11 Davonte White receives a pass deep in VHS territory, resulting in a touchdown.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On Nov.28 2020, in Vineland, Vineland High School hosts Millville for their annual Thanksgiving Day game. VHS QB #12 Caleb Gandy gets a pass off under pressure.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On Nov.28 2020, in Vineland, Vineland High School hosts Millville for their annual Thanksgiving Day game. MHS #11 Davonte White receives a pass deep in VHS territory, resulting in a touchdown.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Millville defensive back LeQuint Allen picks off a pass during the third quarter of the Thunderbolts’ 35-3 win at Vineland.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
