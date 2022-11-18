 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vineland announces 2022 Holiday Lighting Contest

VINELAND — The City of Vineland and Vineland Municipal Utilities are holding the 2022 David Di Giovacchino Holiday Lighting Contest.

Participants are encouraged to be original, colorful and imaginative with their use of lights, seasonal characters, scenes and appropriate decorations.

Judging will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6, and winners will be announced Dec. 8. The top five winners will receive prizes ranging from $500 for first place to $100 for fifth place.

To enter, email vmeu@vinelandcity.org by 4 p.m. Dec. 5. The email must include your name, address and a daytime phone number. The contest is open to Vineland residents only.

