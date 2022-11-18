Vineland announces 2022 Holiday Lighting Contest

VINELAND — The City of Vineland and Vineland Municipal Utilities are holding the 2022 David Di Giovacchino Holiday Lighting Contest.
Participants are encouraged to be original, colorful and imaginative with their use of lights, seasonal characters, scenes and appropriate decorations.
Judging will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6, and winners will be announced Dec. 8. The top five winners will receive prizes ranging from $500 for first place to $100 for fifth place.
To enter, email vmeu@vinelandcity.org by 4 p.m. Dec. 5. The email must include your name, address and a daytime phone number. The contest is open to Vineland residents only.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.